Fans React to Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Movie 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' on Release Day: Here's What They Say

The highly anticipated movie "Mr. and Mrs. Mahi" starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao was released on Friday, May 31st. As per the Pinkvilla reports film quickly became one of the year's best-selling titles in terms of advance bookings and generated a positive buzz among the audience. After the first show of movie the social media is buzzing with audience reactions. Fans of Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao took social media to express their view.

One user on X posted a review of movie saying, "This movie is very good, you should definitely watch it, everyone will like its story, a new artist is coming among us with good acting. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao act in this movie 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'."

Another user mentioned that "Mr. & Mrs. Mahi" offers a fantastic cinematic experience. Enjoy the movie! #JanhviKapoor and RajkummarRao's #MrAndMrsMahi has had a strong opening at the box office. This film is truly commendable, a must-watch that will captivate all with its story. While film is getting postive response some people find it a slow movie, they also criticize Janhvi Kapoor's acting.

Along with Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor movie features Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Zarina Wahab, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Arijit Taneja in prominent roles. Mr and Mrs Mahi movie is director Sharan Sharma.