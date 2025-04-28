Fans REACT to Sooraj Pancholi’s Valorous Outing as Unsung Warrior Veer Hamirji Gohil in Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath Poster

Sooraj Pancholi is gearing up for the release of the historical period drama, Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers unveiled Sooraj Pancholi’s poster, featuring him as the unsung warrior Veer Hamirji Gohil. Ever since the poster has been unveiled, Sooraj’s admirers have been hailing his new avatar and the raw intensity that he’s set to bring to the drama.

With Kesari Veer, the actor is back on the big screens, and his fans are excited to see what he has in store as Veer Hamirji Gohil. After the makers unveiled his poster, his fans were quick to express excitement and joy to see him in an unpredictable outing. One user wrote, “This is gonna be an epic,” and another wrote, “Journey from HERO to LEGEND OF SOMNATH.” A comment read, “This poster shows your strength and journey, sir! Huge respect and love!” And another read, “Sooraj has set the bar too high for warrior characters.” A user wrote, “He’s serving looks and power together,” and another wrote, “He’s about to shake the entire industry with his warrior avatar.”

Earlier, the makers also unveiled fresh posters of Suniel Shetty as the fearless warrior Vegda Ji, debutant Akanksha Sharma as the resilient Rajal, and Vivek Oberoi as the bloodthirsty villain, Zafar. Now that the makers dropped Sooraj’s look, the excitement among the audiences has skyrocketed to newer levels to watch the actor in a thrilling space, pull off action sequences, and demonstrate his acting abilities.

Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath revolves around unsung heroes who fought valiantly to save the Somnath temple in Gujarat in the 14th century AD. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Akanksha Sharma, and Sooraj Pancholi, Kesari Veer is directed by Prince Dhiman, produced by Kanu Chauhan under the Chauhan Studios banner. A Panorama Studios worldwide release, the film promises a thrilling blend of action, emotion, and drama, set to captivate audiences worldwide on 16th May 2025.