"Fans still ask about Season 3": Barkha Singh on 6 years of 'Engineering Girls' Season 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 : As 'Engineering Girls' marked its six-year anniversary, actor Barkha Singh reflected on the impact it had on its audience, especially through the memorable portrayal of 'Sabu' played by Barkha.

Barkha, who is known for roles in 'Maja Ma,' 'Girls On Top,' 'Please Find Attached,' and 'Masaba Masaba,' spoke about how fans often ask her about a third season.

"A lot of people I meet still ask me when the third season of 'Engineering Girls' will come out. In fact, 'Engineering Girls' gave me the opportunity to play a character Sabu, which is very different from any other character I had played before that or any other character I have even played after that."

"People enjoyed seeing me in that avatar. It was a lot of fun. Even though people have seen me in a lot more films and shows after 'Engineering Girls', they will still ask me 'Sabu Kaisi Ho' or if I attend a college event I hear how 'Sabu was the best'," the actress added.

Talking about the series, Barkha said, "The show was way ahead of its time. In fact, just the name 'Engineering Girls' solicits humour and even within the show we joke how women are in the minority in engineering colleges. But it was also so much more."

"My character Sabu struggled with her ambitions of a start-up, something she had to convince her parents, then her college, then the people who are giving funding. All these struggles are something that every girl will be able to relate to. So I think somewhere the success of the show obviously lies in the direction and the way it was written, but also because it spoke to a lot of girls and also guys at a very personal level. That is what I loved about the show. I think it was very raw, it was very genuine and it was very honest," she added.

Engineering Girls season 1, debuted when streaming content was still new in India and quickly became popular, leading to a second season.

'Engineering 2.0' revolved around Maggu, Sabu, and Kiara and how they begin to get serious about life after college.

