Fans throng Bobby Deol's Mumbai home to wish him a Happy 55th Birthday

Mumbai, Jan 27 Bobby Deol, fondly known as Lord Bobby, celebrated his 55th birthday in grand style as fans and the media congregated outside his Mumbai home for a joyous celebration.

The ardent fans of the star, who made news with his chilling performance in 'Animal', turned the vicinity of home into a carnival spot, overflowing with dancing, singing and plastering the neighbourhood with congratulatory posters.

Some of them even adorned Bobby with garlands to express their love for him.

Dressed in a dapper jet-blue co-ord suit, Bobby Deol exuded charm on his special day. Sporting a stylish hat, the actor embraced the festivities, capturing the attention and admiration of onlookers.

The birthday festivities reached their crescendo when Bobby cut a magnificent five-tier white cake, a delightful gift from his devoted fans. The actor then graciously posed for selfies with the ecstatic crowd.

Some fans even adorned him with garlands, adding an extra layer of joy and warmth to the celebration.

After his menacing portrayal of his character Abrar Haque in 'Animal', Bobby is now set for Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna's 109th movie, tentatively titled NBK109, and the Tamil fantasy action film 'Kanguva' headlined by Suriya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor