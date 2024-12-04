Fans throng theatres ahead of Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2' release

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 4: The much-awaited film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to hit theatres tonight.

Ahead of the premiere, fans of Allu Arjun gathered outside the Sailaja Theatre in Vijayawada to celebrate the much-awaited release. They were seen bursting crackers in excitement, as they created a festive atmosphere outside the cinema hall.

Earlier this week, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government after it approved a ticket price hike for the film.

Taking to X, he wrote, "I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike. This progressive decision demonstrates your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry. A special note of thanks to the Hon'ble @AndhraPradeshCM, Shri @ncbn garu, for his vision and unwavering encouragement to the industry. I also express my sincere thanks to the Hon'ble @APDeputyCMO, Shri @PawanKalyan garu, for his invaluable support in empowering the film industry."

"The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a ticket price hike for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the Honorable Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their unwavering commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry," as per the press release shared by Allu Arjun's team.

Earlier this month, the trailer for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was released giving a glimpse of the intense action and drama to come.

The trailer features Allu reprising his titular character of a red sandalwood smuggler, while Rashmika appears as his love interest. The actor makes a magnificent entry. It continues with strong action scenes and the appearance of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Soon, Fahadh Faasil appears as Pushpa's enemy, threatening to fight him. Pushpa, on the other hand, has no fear of anyone and proudly declares that he is an international player rather than a national one.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

