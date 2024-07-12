Fans throng theatres as Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' hits screens

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 12 : A large number of fans gathered in cinema halls in Chennai to watch 'Indian 2,' which hit the big screens on Friday after a long delay and nearly four years of shooting.

Several fans of Kamal Haasan were seen outside the cinema hall celebrating the film's release by bursting crackers.

Fans hit Rohini cinema in Koyambedu early in the morning, wearing T-shirts printed with Kamal Haasan's poster from the film.

Actor and director Nassar also arrived at a theatre in Chennai to watch the film.

"Like millions of people, I am also eagerly waiting to watch the film. I know that (director) Shankar sir and Kamal sir will give a lot of surprises..." said Nassar while speaking to the media.

The sequel to the movie 'Indian', directed by Shankar, features an ensemble cast including Haasan, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

'Indian 2' is the sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian' that starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy.

The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel.

The first poster of 'Indian 2' was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020.

In the poster, vigilante Senapathy (Kamal Haasan) is seen standing with his trademark twisted finger in handcuffed hands.

'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board.

Produced by Lyca Productions, 'Indian 2' hit the theatres on July 12.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor