Fans throng theatres as Rajinikanth’s action thriller ‘Jailer’ hits screens

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerela) [India], August 10 : A large number of fans thronged cinema halls in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Thursday as Superstar Rajinikanth’s action thriller film ‘Jailer’ hit the big screens today.

Several fans of the legendary actor were spotted at the cinema halls early morning. Fans were seen going berserk, pushing through the doors and rushing into the theatre.

An ardent fan of the ‘Robot’ actor while talking exclusively toshared his excitement and said, “Superstar Rajinikanth is our favourite whom we cannot ignore in any situation. When his films got released no matter what time or day it is we will go for his movies for the opening show for many years.”

Several fans of the star were seen celebrating outside the cinema hall in Tamil Nadu by cheering for the star, dancing to dhol beats and bursting crackers.

Talking about ‘Jailer’, the Superstar portrays the father of a police officer in the film. The trailer also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men.

While Jackie Shroff is very briefly seen in the teaser. Jackie's look portrays a bad character and emanates power and authority. He has a daring and dramatic appearance in the teaser that has the viewers in awe.

Interestingly, Jackie shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film 'Uttar Dakshin’.

'Jailer' is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.

Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.

