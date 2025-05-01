"Fantastic event": Mithun Chakraborty lauds WAVES 2025 for being "well organised"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty praised the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 and called it a "fantastic" event.

While appreciating the mega event held in Mumbai, he shared, "Fantastic event, so well organised, congratulations to our Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde... The PM gave a fantastic speech, and we hope to make his dream come true."

Meanwhile, noting that World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) highlights India's creative strengths at a global platform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the country, with a billion-plus population, is also a land of a billion-plus stories.

Inaugurating WAVES Summit at Jio World Centre, Mumbai today, PM Modi said this is the right time to Create In India, Create For The World.

"World Audio Visual And Entertainment Summit, WAVES, is not just an acronym, It is a wave of culture, creativity and universal connectivity. Today when the world is looking for new ways of storytelling, India has a treasure of its stories dating back thousands of years, this treasure is timeless, thought-provoking and truly global," he said.

"This is the time of dawn of Orange Economy in India, Content, Creativity and Culture - these are the three pillars of Orange Economy. Screen size may be getting smaller, but the scope is becoming infinite, Screen is getting micro but the message is becoming mega," he added.

The Prime Minister said India is emerging as a global hub for film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, music and live concerts.

WAVES 2025 is India's first-of-its-kind World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit. The four-day event, which began on May 1, will continue until May 4.

