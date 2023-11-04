Farah Khan asks Karan Johar for outfit on Diwali, he sends her entire collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan shed a few pounds, and she requested her good friend Karan Johar to gift her something to wear for her Diwali celebration.

On Saturday, Farah took to Instagram after Karan Johar sent her a whole wardrobe. She captioned the post, "Dost ho Toh Aisa! @karanjohar spoiling me thoroughly.. @ekalakhani thank you for all the trouble u taking.. p.s.- how will u make fun of my clothes now Karan? #karah."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzNgjMpPP9q/?hl=en

In the video, stylist Eka can be seen preparing all the garments

Farah said while recording Eka's video behind the camera, "So I told Karan Johar I've got nothing to wear for Diwali and this is what he's done."

"He's sent a stylist, Eka Lakhani to my house and just look at this. I could have shot a whole movie with this crew. Thank you. You need not say anything more."

To this, Karan replied with laughing emojis.

As soon as the video was uploaded, Farah and Karan's friends from the industry chimed in the comment section.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Ur toooo cute."

A fan wrote, "Karan is lucky to have kind and big hearted friends like you and SRK."

Speaking about Karan and Farah's bond, they have been friends for 25 years. On the work front, the duo has collaborated for Dharma Productions' latest project 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah will be judging the 11th season of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' alongside Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi while Gauahar Khan and Ritvik Dhanjani will host the show.

