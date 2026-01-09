Farah Khan calls Nushrratt Bharuccha, ‘vertically challenged’

Mumbai, Jan 9 Director-choreographer Farah Khan has revealed that actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is “vertically challenged”. On the latest episode of her vlogging show, Farah Khan visited the house of the actress.

During the show, the actress took Farah to her walk-in closet, where she showed her collection of footwear and bags. Farah saw the heels, and shared that the actress dances while wearing heels.

She said, “She dances with the heels because she is a little”, the actress chipped in, “I'm short heighted”. Farah interjected, and said, “Don't say that. You're vertically challenged”. The actress burst into laughter.

She said, “I rehearse in high heels. I need to be really comfortable”.

Farah said, “Just look at the heels”. Nushrratt went on, “One minute. See these. Those are nothing. I think this one is at least 6.5 inches”.

Elsewhere during the show, Nushrratt Bharuccha also showcased her culinary skills. The episode saw her hosting Farah Khan with her special home-style dish, Mutton Uppu Kari, prepared during a fun-filled cooking session. Keeping it casual yet chic, the actress was seen dressed in a white T-shirt paired with denim, adding to the warm, homely vibe of the episode.

Farah also praised her performance in ‘Akelli’, and highlighted the emotional intensity of the film. Farah said, “You did a great job. You were the only girl throughout the film; it was so intense that it made my blood pressure rise”. The remark drew laughter while underlining the impact of Nushrratt’s gripping solo performance.

‘Akelli’ marked a significant milestone in Nushrratt Bharuccha’s career, with the actress carrying the entire narrative almost single-handedly. Her portrayal of a woman trapped in a hostile environment earned her critical appreciation for its emotional depth, resilience, and realism.

On the professional front, Nushrratt Bharuccha has carved a strong niche for herself with a diverse body of work across genres. She rose to popularity with films like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’, followed by successful outings such as ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ and ‘Dream Girl’. In recent years, she earned critical acclaim for her intense performances in content-driven films like ‘Chhorii’ and ‘Chhorii 2’, where she impressed audiences with her powerful portrayal in the horror genre.

