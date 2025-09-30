Farah Khan Clarifies Rumors of Unfollowing Deepika Padukone on Social Media, Says...

Lately lots of controversies are revolving around the star actress Deepika Padukone, after Spirit and Kalki AD controversy now there have been rumors on social media since yesterday that Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone are not friends anymore both of them have unfollowed each other on Instagram. This might after Farah Khan commented on Deepika's demand for an 8-hour shift while talking to Cook Dilip in her YouTube vlog. Farah had also mentioned this demand of Deepika earlier. After this, today, suddenly the news spread that Deepika had unfollowed Farah Khan on social media. Now Farah Khan has broken her silence on these rumors.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Farah Khan said, "We have not been following each other on Instagram since the beginning. During the shooting of 'Happy New Year', we had decided that we would not chat on Instagram. We would only talk on messages and phone. We do not even wish each other birthdays on Instagram. Because Deepika does not like that."

She further said, "What I said about the 8-hour shift was not a taunt to Deepika. I was telling Dileep that now I will also work 8 hours. When in fact I work for two hours. Arguing over anything should stop now. Last week too, a video of Karan Johar and I ignoring Aayush Sharma went viral. There was an argument over that too. But actually we had met him downstairs. We just didn't pay attention to him on the carpet."