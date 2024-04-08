Farah Khan delights fans with fun dining video with Faisal Shaikh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 : Farah Khan recently posted a video on social media, showcasing her enjoying food with Faisal Shaikh at a restaurant.

On her Instagram, Farah shared a video featuring the delectable dishes she was relishing.

In the entertaining video shared by the Happy New Year director, she and Faisal are seen having a great time.

In the video, Farah can be seen indulging in a lamb shoulder dish, while the duo also savours the popular non-vegetarian delicacy 'Nalli nihari.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Every ramzaan bhindi bazaar is a must! Especially @shabbirstawakkalsweets .. had my lovely boy @mr_faisu_07 with me this time.. n what a feast we were served by my friend @itstahershabbir n family #foodcoma as u can see ..."

As soon as Farah posted the video, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Farah Ka very natural behaviour and no fake attitude make videos interesting to watch we love U farahhh."

Another fan commented, "Farah madam is so cute! Faisu sir k saath video toh aur b mast."

"Farha mam are Cutest just Like Farru nd with Faisal to Ohoo," wrote a third fan.

On the work front, Farah Khan was last seen as a judge in the 11th season of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' alongside Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor