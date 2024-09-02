Farah Khan enjoys sea food with chef Sanjyot Keer in her husband's hometown

Mumbai, Sep 2 Director and choreographer Farah Khan on Monday shared a glimpse of relishing sea food in Manipal, the hometown of her husband and filmmaker Shirish Kunder.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Farah, who has 4.2 million followers, shared a video in which we can see a delicious spread of non-veg food served on banana leaves. The video also features chef Sanjyot Keer.

We can hear Farah saying in the clip, "We are in my husband's city Mangalore, Manipal, and somebody (Sanjyot) is really dabaoing and having."

Sanjyot replies to Farah saying, "beautiful fish".

The video is captioned as: "Missing Shirish Kunder in his hometown...here with Sanjyot at the best sea food place."

Farah shared another video with a caption: "This one's for my husband...his favourite... siplee #manipal".

The string of pictures ended with a glass of yummy dessert. It has a caption: "Literally the cherry on the icing! #gadbad".

On the personal front, Farah and Shirish have triplets-- one son and two daughters.

Meanwhile, Farah, who is the winner of the National Film Award has choreographed more than 100 songs in over 80 films. She has also collaborated on several international projects such as 'Monsoon Wedding', 'Bombay Dreams', and 'Vanity Fair'.

She has choreographed for films like-- 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Pehla Nasha', '1942: A Love Story', 'Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'English Babu Desi Mem', 'Border', 'Yes Boss', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai', 'Dil Se..', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Silsila Hai Pyar Ka', 'Hote Hote Pyar Ho Gaya', 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani', 'Josh', 'Mohabbatein', 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', 'Shakti : The Power', 'Koi... Mil Gaya'.

Farah has also choreographed songs in movies-- 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Chalte Chalte', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', 'Bluffmaster', 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'Don - The Chase Begins Again', 'Om Shanti Om', 'Dostana', 'Welcome', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Dabangg', 'Student of the Year', 'Chennai Express', 'Happy New Year', 'Veere Di Wedding', and 'Dil Bechara'.

Most recently she was the choreographer for the song 'Chaleya', from the 2023 action thriller 'Jawan' directed by Atlee. Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

The 59-year-old has directed 'Main Hoon Na', 'Om Shanti Om', 'Tees Maar Khan', and 'Happy New Year'.

Farah has also appeared as a judge on the TV reality shows like 'Indian Idol', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', 'Nach Baliye', 'Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega', 'Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 1', 'Just Dance', 'India's Got Talent', and 'Zee Comedy Show'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor