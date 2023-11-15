Farah Khan pens adorable birthday wish for BFF Sania Mirza

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan shares a very healthy bond with former tennis player Sania Mirza. They have been friends for many years.

On the occasion of Sania's birthday, Farah took to her Instagram account and shared a cute post for her BFF.

Farah dropped a string of pictures with Sania and captioned it, "Happy birthday my dearest @mirzasaniar may you always be happy, surrounded by friends n all who love you.. coz you deserve this and more."

The first picture shows Sania hugging Farah at a fancy restaurant. Sania is seen dressed in a black top layered with a printed black-and-white jacket, while Farah looks pretty in a multi-colored striped top.

In the next two pictures, they are joined by their friend and singer Ananya Birla.

Soon after the 'Main Hoon Naa' director shared the pictures, her friends and fans swamped the comment section and dropped her heart emoticons.

"Lovely picture," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Beautiful pictures happy birthday to sania."

Farah and Sania have also previously appeared on Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan Season 5' where Farah revealed that their friendship began when she invited Sania to be a guest on her talk show, 'Tere Mere Beech Mein'.

