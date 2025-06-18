Farah Khan Praises Mona Singh, Calls Her the “Best Thing” in Laal Singh Chadha

Mona Singh continues to be the undeniable X-factor in every project she steps into. Her performances carry a quiet power, a grounded charm, and an emotional depth that lingers long after the credits roll. Up next, Mona is all set to surprise audiences with a string of exciting projects, most notably, stepping into the role of a cop for the first time ever. This fresh avatar marks a thrilling shift in her journey, promising grit, intensity, and nuance like never before.

Recently, she appeared on Farah Khan’s YouTube show, where the filmmaker couldn’t help but shower praise on Mona’s moving performance in Laal Singh Chaddha. In Farah’s own words: “Mona, you were so good in Laal Singh Chadha yaar. I am sorry, Aamir, but she was the best thing in Laal Singh Chadha. Like you were so good. Tuje pata hai hi, tu hai achi actor!”On the work front, Mona Singh wrapped the final leg of work on their upcoming crime thriller series Paan Parda Zarda. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh (Mirzapur), Shilpi Dasgupta, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Suparn S Varma and written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal, Radhika Anand and Vibha Singh.The show also stars Tanvi Azmi, Tanya Maniktala, Sushant Singh, Rajesh Tailang, and Manu Rishi in pivotal roles. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Namit Sharma.