Farah Khan praises Sagar Parekh: You are giving tough competition to our OGs

Mumbai, Jan 25 Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan lauded the performance of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' contestant Sagar Parekh on the track 'Bhar Do Jholi Meri', saying how he is giving tough competition to the OGs.

The celebrity dance reality show raised the entertainment quotient with the ‘Maha Sangam Mai Maha Sangram’ episode.

The contestants were challenged to perform in jodis, and the pairs were decided by the judges Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora.

As the competition heats up and the stakes get higher, the contestants step out of their comfort zones to showcase their dancing skills and teamwork without their choreographers by their side.

TV stars Karuna Pandey and Sagar mesmerised everyone with their soul-stirring performance to the song ‘Bhar Do Jholi Meri’.

Left completely mesmerised, Farah said: "I have a soft spot for qawwali, especially Sufi qawwali where there is a spiritual essence, something that I absolutely love. Hats off to both the choreographers for presenting such a fantastic act."

"I'm glad you didn't stick to the conventional style and added your touch while maintaining its original form. Sagar, you were shocking, in just three weeks, you are giving tough competition to our OGs. I loved it," she added.

Malaika said: "Sometimes, some things are so beautiful; I just felt that this is the kind of song where you sway and get lost in the mood. It's the kind of mood where everyone forgets everything, you need that kind of feeling. Visually, a hundred marks, a hundred per cent, beautiful-looking act."

"What you created here was fantastic. Sagar, you danced just like Sagar, completely in the flow. The Sagar we've been seeing for the past three weeks looks like a very chocolatey, sweet boy, and today, you look completely different. Doing all this in front of Karuna is a very difficult task because she beats everyone with her performance. But you stood your own Sagar, fantastic," added Malaika.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' airs on Sony.

