Farah Khan Recalls the Time She Saw an Actor’s Spark in Arjun Kapoor During the Shoot of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

Renowned choreographer and director Farah Khan visited Arjun Kapoor's house for her new vlog. While shooting for the same, Farah took a trip down memory lane and recalled the instance she spotted an actor’s spark in Arjun Kapoor.

“The day I realised that Arjun can become an actor, can become a star....we had gone to the Maldives to shoot for Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. He was young, hale and fit back then, and he'd joined Varun and all...Of course, there used to be a party every night after the shoot, everyone would get together...and suddenly he started dancing and we were all stunned,” Farah Khan shared while also praising Arjun’s dance skills in hip hop and break dance.

Reacting to this, Arjun Kapoor said, “I actually didn’t think back then that I wanted to become an actor. I was a huge Michael Jackson fan growing up.”

Arjun Kapoor stepped into Bollywood in 2012 with Ishaqzaade, a film that established him as a promising actor. Since then, he explored and experimented with films like Aurangzeb, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, 2 States, Mubarakan and others, throwing light on his ability to pull off films across diverse genres. Continuing to lean over his drive to experiment, Arjun Kapoor is keen on maintaining his graph for his future endeavours.