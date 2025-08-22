Farah Khan Recreates Her Iconic Magic with Harnaaz Sandhu in New Track Bahli Soni

After showcasing her fierce action avatar in the teaser of Baaghi 4 and her romantic side in the soulful track Guzaara, Harnaaz Sandhu is now proving that she’s the complete package as a leading lady. The second song from her Bollywood debut is finally out—and it’s an electrifying party anthem sung by none other than Badshah, with the queen of blockbuster choreography Farah Khan, working her sorcery. When Badshah drops a beat, the world listens, and with Farah Khan’s legendary expertise, this track is set to dominate playlists and dance floors alike.

Adding to the buzz is Harnaaz’s stunning look in the song — an unmistakable homage to another Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen. There is a striking resemblance to Sushmita’s iconic Main Hoon Na saree look, making this moment even more special. And in a full-circle twist, the common thread is Farah Khan, who directed Sushmita in that cult-classic film and is now choreographing Harnaaz in her big Bollywood debut.

Opening up about the experience, Harnaaz shared, “I’ll never forget the moment I was told that Farah Khan ma’am would be choreographing my song in Baaghi 4. For any newcomer, that news is both thrilling and intimidating, because she’s an institution, a legend who has shaped some of the most iconic moments in Indian cinema. But the day we started rehearsals, all my nervousness disappeared. Farah ma’am has this rare gift: she pushes you to your absolute best without ever letting you feel the pressure. She’s demanding in the most inspiring way.”

She added, “What touched me was that this wasn’t just about dance steps. She made me feel confident in my skin, encouraged me to own the frame and the song. And honestly, that’s how it felt with the entire team from Sajid (Nadiadwala) sir’s vision to Harsha sir’s guidance. That’s an experience I’ll treasure forever. Now that the song is out, I can’t wait for people to feel the energy we all poured into it.”

With Baaghi 4, Harnaaz is revealing different shades of her persona—action star, romantic heroine, and now a performer who can light up the dance floor. And if this new track is anything to go by, audiences are in for a complete entertainer.

With story, screenplay and production by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 4 is helmed by director A. Harsha. Starring Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sanjay Dutt, the upcoming film promises bone-breaking action, explosive drama, and a showdown soaked in blood, fury, and chaos. It is set to release in cinemas worldwide on 5th September.