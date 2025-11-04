Farah Khan relives movie magic at Hobbiton during her New Zealand vacation

Mumbai, Nov 4 Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan is currently enjoying a picturesque getaway in New Zealand.

Taking to social media, she shared glimpses from her visit to the iconic Hobbiton movie set, famously known from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films.

Sharing a cheerful post, Farah wrote, “Beautiful day in beautiful #hobbiton .. #visitnewzealand ...”—perfectly capturing her joy as she soaked in the scenic beauty and movie magic of the location.

In the photos, Farah can be seen striking a series of fun and lively poses against the picturesque backdrop of Hobbiton. One of the images shows her standing at the entry point of the iconic movie set. Dressed casually and flashing her trademark smile, the filmmaker seems to be thoroughly enjoying the magical charm and lush green surroundings of the world-famous tourist spot.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and several other Bollywood celebrities had recently gathered in Alibaug to kick off Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday celebrations.

The ‘Main Hoon Na’ director had taken to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses of the elaborate menu they enjoyed during a fun-filled picnic aboard the RoRo ferry en route to Alibaug. In one of the videos, Farah, Karan Johar, Navya Nanda, and others were seen relishing delicious food and enjoying the lively atmosphere on their way to the grand celebration.

Farah also dropped glimpses from the star-studded get-together. The choreographer and director posted a few images of her hugging and kissing King Khan. Wishing Shah Rukh on his special day, the 'Om Shanti Om' maker wrote, “Happy birthday KING @iamsrk .. rule for another 100 years.”

Work-wise, Farah Khan had recently visited actor Rajat Bedi’s home as part of her fun YouTube series, where she toured celebrity houses and filmed light-hearted cooking segments while engaging in candid conversations and gossip. During one such chat with Rajat, Farah revealed that Aryan Khan had been a huge admirer of Rajat and was obsessed with him since childhood.

