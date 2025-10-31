Farah Khan reveals Aryan Khan is a huge fan of Rajat Bedi

Mumbai, Oct 31 Filmmaker Farah Khan recently visited actor Rajat Bedi’s house as part of her fun YouTube series where she visits celeb homes and shoots a fun cooking segment with them while catching up on all the fun gossip.

In one such chit-chat session with Rajat, Farah went on to reveal how Aryan Khan, the director of the hit web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood and also Shah Rukh Khan’s son, was a huge fan of Rajat and had been obsessed with the actor since childhood.

“I asked Aryan what made him think of you (Rajat) for the role of Jaraj Saxena in Ba***ds of Bollywood. Aryan then told me that he had been a huge fan of you and all your characters since childhood and was obsessed, especially with your line “Sabki izzat karenge toh loonege kiski,” said Farah to Rajat while referring to the dialogue from his movie Jaani Dushman.

She further added, “Hearing all of this, I was happy that 'humara ladka family nikla' (Our boy has turned out to be filmy).” For the uninitiated, Rajat Bedi, who had shifted to Canada and had settled there, stated that he received a call from Aryan’s office stating that the young director wanted to meet Rajat. “I was blown and couldn’t believe that Shah Rukh Khan’s son wanted to meet me out of all. 'I literally inched myself,' said Rajat while talking to Farah.

He elaborated on his first meeting with Aryan and said, “Aryan had himself come to receive me at his office. He personally looked after my comfort. I was blown over by his humility.” To this Farah added, “Aryan is the most well-mannered boy I have seen.”

Rajat Bedi, known for his roles in films like “Koi… Mil Gaya”, “International Khiladi”, “Hero: The Love Story of a Spy”, and “Jaani Dushman”, was often typecast into negative or supporting roles. However, in Aryan Khan's debut show, he took on a layered and gritty character that challenges the hypocrisy and dark underbelly of the film industry.

Through his portrayal of Jaraj Saxena, Rajat delivered one of his career-best performances, bringing depth and intensity to the screen. The web series, which also marked Aryan Khan's debut, has been buzzing with great reviews.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor