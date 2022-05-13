Farah Khan shares a unseen pic of Aishwarya Rai, teases Karan Johar for wearing non-designer clothes

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a throwback picture of herself on Instagram. The photo also featured actor Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Sajid Khan and Rani Mukerji. The choreographer-director revealed that back then Aishwarya had returned from the shoot of Devdas and thus had sindoor in her hair. The sweet and candid picture was clicked at Farah's first home which she had purchased in Mumbai.

In her typical style, Farah also joked about Karan Johar sporting non-designer clothes. Sharing the post, she captioned it, "#flashbackfriday .. housewarming 2001 at the first home I bought.. p.s @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb had cm straight frm devdas shoot thus the sindoor n rare pic of @karanjohar in non designer clothes @faroutakhtar @aslisajidkhan #ranimukherjee." Replying to Farah's post, Karan commented, "Oh my god!!!!" To which, Farah adorably said, "@karanjohar so cute u were." For the unversed, she is first cousin of Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.