Farah Khan shares an insight into SRK's birthday menu on the RoRo

Mumbai, Nov 2 Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and several other prominent names from B-town were in Alibaug to kick off Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday.

The 'Main Hoo Na' maker took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the wide range of menu for SRK's birthday they enjoyed during the fun picnic on the Roro while on her way to Alibaug.

In one of the videos posted by Farah on social media, KJo, Navya Nanda, and others were seen relishing some delicious food on their way.

We could see pasta and other appetizing food on the small table in the clip captioned, "picnic on the roro..courtesy @navyananda.. @karanjohar its pronounced Manicko. (laughing with tears emoji) (sic)."

Later, Navya opened a basket full of chips, biscuits, beverages, and other munchies.

In addition to this, Karan also provided the initial glimpse of King Khan's birthday bash with friends and family at his Alibaug residence.

KJo took to his Insta Stories and shared a selfie with Rani Mukerji from SRK's birthday celebration.

The Dharma head was seen planting a kiss on Rani's cheeks, while Shah Rukh himself was missing from the pic.

In the background, actress Ananya Panday was seen with a drink in her hand while she danced her heart out.

“Guess the photo bomber? (sic),” Karan wrote the caption.

Farah also treated her InstaFam with glimpses from the star-studded get-together.

The choreographer and director posted a few images of her hugging and kissing King Khan.

Wishing Shah Rukh on his special day, the 'Om Shanti Om' maker wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday KING @iamsrk .. rule for another 100 years (Thumbs up and red heart emoji) (sic)."

As King Khan celebrates his milestone birthday, wishes have been pouring in for the Baadshah of Bollywood from all sides.

On the work front, SRK will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's "King", co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan.

