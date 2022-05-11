Farah Khan takes a dig at Ananya Panday over her acting skills

Known for her wit and an outstanding sense of humour, choreographer-director Farah Khan took an indirect dig at the acting skills of actor Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya.

Farah's sarcastic comment comes after Chunky Panday remarked on a super fun video featuring choreographer-director Khan and Ananya Panday.

On Tuesday, Ananya took to her Instagram handle and posted this super fun video with a caption: "50 rupay kaat overacting ke. Always the funnest time with Farah Khan."

In the video, Ananya could be seen introducing herself while getting her makeup done, she could be spotted sporting a green co-ord set. While she goes on with her introduction, she is interrupted by Farah who cracks a joke about Ananya winning a National award for 'Khaali Peeli'(also the name of her movie opposite actor Ishaan Khatter).

Ananya gets all excited and bursts into joy. Farah Khan then proceeds to channel Chunky Panday's role from the Housefull series and says, "I'm a joking".

The post got huge responses from fans, friends and family. The main highlight of the post came when Ananya's father actor Chunky Panday took to the comment section of Ananya's post and wrote, "Farah you should get the Award for Overacting in this Video", Farah reacted and replied, "@chunkypanday apni beti ko sambhal pehle". Chunky in response to this, told Farah, "@farahkhankunder you stole my Line given to me by your Brother."

Farah's reply left everyone in splits. A fan commented,"@farahkhankunder emotional damage ", and another fan wrote, "@farahkhankunder Farah ma'am being savage and how".

Fellow star Arjun Kapoor went for a quirky comment, he wrote, "Ghavri has given a nuanced layered take @tanghavri".

Ananya made her big acting debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019.

Talking about Ananya's upcoming projects, she is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Also, she currently has Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline.

( With inputs from ANI )

