Farah Khan takes a dig at friend Juhi Chawla on her birthday

Mumbai, Nov 11 If your friends aren’t roasting you or taking a dig at you, are they even your friends? Director-choreographer Farah Khan took a dig at actress-producer Juhi Chawla on her birthday.

On Tuesday, Farah took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video from a dance reality show in which she, Juhi Chawla, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora can be seen shaking a leg to the song ‘Mere Mehboob’ from the film ‘Duplicate’.

She wrote on the video, “Happy birthday @iamjuhichawla. I’m planting a moneyplant for you on my terrace (sic)”.

Farah’s caption was a dig at the actress, who vows to plant trees on the birthdays of those who are close to her. Juhi’s recent post to do so was on the birthday of her friend, and business partner, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan on November 2 when she vowed to plant 1000 trees.

The actress had shared a throwback picture with SRK. She wrote in the caption, “A 1,000 trees for our friend, partner, co-star with whom we’ve have laughed, cried, celebrated SO much!!!!!! God Bless him. @iamsrk Haapppyyy 60th Birrthdaayyy Shah Rukh!!!!!!!! (sic)".

Earlier this month, Farah had a gala time in New Zealand, where she was accompanied by her star househelp, Dilip.

Back then she put up a picture on her social media account where she, along with Dilip, was seen posing for a picture right in the Hamilton Gardens, New Zealand. She was seen sporting a casual yet smart look in a white printed sweatshirt and red pants, while Dilip sported a red jacket and beanie.

The choreographer wrote, “Dilip’s day out at @hamiltongardens New Zealand”. In another post, she shared a picture of herself looking smart in casuals and donning a blazer. Khan put up the iconic song 'Na tum jaana na hum' from the cult classic 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' as the background score for the picture.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor