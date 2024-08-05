Farah Khan teams up with Bhuvan Bam to make 'Vada Pav'

Mumbai, Aug 5 In a delightful and unexpected collaboration, popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam and renowned choreographer-director Farah Khan teamed up for a quirky and entertaining video, where they indulged in making Mumbai’s quintessential street food, Vada Pav.

The video, aptly titled 'Bhuvan Bam Aur Farah Khan Ka Perfect Vada Pav!', showcases the duo’s playful chemistry and shared love for the popular snack.

Farah shared the video on her Instagram Stories with the caption: "My multi-talented friend @bhuvan.bam22 makes vada pav," along with the YouTube link to the full video.

In the post, the director humorously referred to the snack as "Bhuvan Bam Ke Batate Vade".

The video, which quickly garnered attention and praise from fans, captures Farah’s candid and humorous persona, blending seamlessly with Bhuvan’s signature wit and charm.

Their fun-filled banter and mutual appreciation for Vada Pav make the video a must-watch for fans of both celebrities.

In the video, Bhuvan and Farah can be seen enjoying their time cooking at Bhuvan's friend's house, where they prepare the beloved Mumbai street food.

Despite not knowing how to cook, Bhuvan, who loves seafood, 'Bharva Bhindi', and 'Bharva Karela', enjoys the experience.

However, his go-to everyday dish is yellow dal, rice, and fried fish.

After tasting the Vada Pav, both exclaimed, "Badi Badi Baate, Vada Pav Khate".

Their lively interaction adds to the appeal, making the video not just entertaining but also a celebration of Mumbai's vibrant street food culture.

Farah, who is known for her straightforward and engaging style, adds her unique touch to the video, while Bhuvan's humour and relatability shine through.

This collaboration is a refreshing break from their usual projects and highlights their versatility and love for good food.

Bhuvan, who made headlines by posting a video mocking a news reporter who asked a woman insensitive questions about her son’s death, started his YouTube channel in 2015.

The actor will be seen in the second season of 'Taaza Khabar'.

The fantasy comedy thriller, directed by Himank Gaur, also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, J.D. Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathamesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, and Shilpa Shukla. It traces the story of a sanitation worker who can predict the future.

