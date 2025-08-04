Farah Khan Warns Netizens About Fake Social Media Account Impersonating Her Cook Dilip

Bollywood ace choreographer and director Farah Khan is currently all over youtube over because of her trending vlogs and her kindness towards her cook Dilip. Recently Farah Khan has warned fans and netizens to be-aware of social media account impersonating her cook. She also said that they have raised the issue with the authorities.

Farah shared screenshots and posted on Instagram and claiming to be that of Dilip. The account has over 57,000 followers but follows no one. The bio reads, "Dilip V&S Farah Khan - Cooking Daily Vlog Updates Follow & Subscribe." A fake social media account posting clips of Dilip and Farah with celebrities prompted Farah to warn, "This is a FAKE account!! N v r complaining... so u better take it down!!".

The account was subsequently renamed 'A1 Blogger' and all posts were deleted. Farah and Dilip recently made headlines when she took him on his first Maldives vacation, where they shared entertaining videos with fans. Farah also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan enjoys their vlogs, even sending her a 3:30 am letter praising her "enormous creative contribution" and "outspoken verbosity."