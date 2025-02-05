Farah Khan's birthday wish for Abhishek Bachchan is all about endless kisses, see how junior B reacted

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 : Marking actor Abhishek Bachchan's 49th birthday, his close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan posted a hilarious video showcasing the duo's fun bond.

Taking to Instagram, Farah uploaded the clip which shows her showering kisses on Junior B. Abhishek's reaction was too funny. Check it out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

"This and much more love to my boy, Abhishek Bachchan, on his birthday today! PS: He pretends he doesn't like me doing this but actually he loves it!!," she captioned the post.

Abhishek has worked with Farah on the film 'Happy New Year', which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani and Deepika Padukone.

Abhishek also received heartfelt birthday wishes from Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sonali Bendre and Sonam Kapoor among others.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 'Singham' actor posted a candid picture with 'Junior Bachchan' along with a hilarious caption.He wrote, "Always making my chest like a blouse"... hahaha. Happy birthday @bachchan," accompanied a red heart emoji.

Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan have worked together in multiple films, including 'Bol Bachchan', 'LOC: Kargil', 'Yuva', and 'Zameen'. Their on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie have always been appreciated by fans.

Sonam shared a still from their famous track 'Masakali' from 'Delhi 6' film and captioned it, "Happy birthday Abhishek.

Wishing Abhishek, Sonali Bendre wrote, "Happu Birthday, AB! Sending lots of love and best wishes your way @bachchan"

Kajol shared a picture of Abhishek and wrote, "Here's to an amazing day and even better year ahead, Abhishek! Happy Birthday."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was recently seen in 'I Want to Talk', directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie, released on November 22, features Abhishek in the lead role alongside Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kriplani, Johny Lever, Pearle Dey, and Kristin Goddard. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under the Rising Sun Films banner, the film is now available for streaming on Prime Video.

If reports are to be believed, he will be next seen in 'King' with Shah Rukh Khan.

