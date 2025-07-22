Farah Khan’s Heartwarming Move for Cook Dilip’s Children Wins the Internet

Farah Khan who is one of the famous Bollywood director and choreographer in industry is know for her kind act. She recently started her Youtube channel and her bond with cook Dilpi is loved by audience. Dilip, Farah Khan's popular cook, has become a household name. Recognizing his success, Farah Khan announced in her cooking vlog that she has made a significant decision regarding Dilip's children, a move that has been widely applauded.

Recently, Farah reached the house of actor Shalin Bhanot. This time, she said that she has admitted her cook Dilip's children to an English medium school to improve their future. Not only this, she has admitted one of Dilip's children to a professional diploma in cooking, so that he can work in a good hotel or restaurant and he will not be forced to cook at anyone's house.

Farah Khan and Dilip's cooking vlog has so far featured famous stars like Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kabir Khan, Vijay Verma and Malaika Arora. The special bonding between Farah Khan and Dileep is loved by the cast and audience alike. Dileep is a great cook and always wins everyone's heart with the taste of his handiwork.