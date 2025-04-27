Fardeen Khan celebrates 24 years of 'Kambakht Ishq', shares how the song changed everything for him

Mumbai, April 27 Actor Fardeen Khan took a trip down memory lane as he celebrated 24 years of his iconic song "Kambakht Ishq."

Marking the special occasion, the actor reflected on how the track became a turning point in his career, describing it as a moment that "changed everything" for him. On Sunday, Fardeen took to his Instagram handle and shared a video from the song featuring him and Urmila Matondkar.

For the caption, the 'No Entry' actor wrote, “24 years ago, the song, Kambakht Ishq, from Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya changed the everything for me. There’s a before and after this moment in my journey… what a ride it’s been. Grateful to everyone who was a part of it.” Fardeen also added the hashtags “#24YearsOfKambakhtIshq #PyaarTuneKyaKiya #KambakhtIshq #NostalgiaTrip.”

Interestingly, fans flooded Fardeen Khan’s post with heartfelt reactions as he marked 24 years of the song Kambakht Ishq. Many expressed their admiration for the track and how it continues to resonate with them even after two decades.

“One of my favourite songs, this was indeed a masterpiece,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “It was one of my favourite songs while growing up in school. You attained the image of 'lady killer' in Bollywood. Your looks and charisma second to none! Set the screen of fire! The best part is you're still the effortless charming and have miraculously reversed your age through a good healthy lifestyle!”

The third user said, “You have no idea what this song meant for late 80s kids. Our teenage music was so way ahead of its time. The musicality, dance performances, and the cinematography all top notch. We are doing a dance cover on it and I see this video pop up. What synchronicity! @fardeenfkhan Always a fan!”

The song “Kambakth Ishq,” from the 2001 film ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya,’ remains one of the most iconic tracks in Bollywood’s musical history. Sung by legendary artists Asha Bhosle, Sukhwinder Singh, and Sonu Nigam, the song captured the hearts of millions with its energetic and memorable tune.

The song was composed by Sandeep Chowta, with lyrics penned by Nitin Raikwar. Even today, “Kambakht Ishq” remains a cult classic as it continues to captivate fans with its unforgettable energy and timeless appeal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor