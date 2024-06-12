Fardeen Khan expresses gratitude to Kareena Kapoor as 'Dev' turns 20, says "she who recommended me for role"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : Actor Fardeen Khan took a stroll down memory lane as his film 'Dev' completed 20 years since its release and also reminisced the countless memories he made on sets and cast.

Directed by Govind Nihalani, the film also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Fardeen shared a clip featuring moments from the film along with a long gratitude note on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fardeen F Khan (@fardeenfkhan)

The note read, "20 Years of Dev. It was my third film with @kareenakapoorkhan and it was she who recommended me for the role, and I will always be grateful to her for that. Being signed by Govind Nihalani for a film with legends like @amitabhbachchan and Om Puri was a huge endorsement for any actor. Govindji was highly respected and was known for his careful direction and powerful storytelling."

He shared his experience working with Big B in the film.

"This role gave me the chance to work on a film that was relevant and meaningful, which was rare at the time. But the greatest take away for me from DEV was getting to share the screen with Amitji, an actor I idolize. His life and most amazing career have had a profound influence on Indian cinema and has left an indelible mark on not just me but on every Indian. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a true honour and an absolute privilege to work with him, making it one of the highlights of my career," Fardeen added.

Fardeen and Kareena also worked together in 'Fida' and 'Khushi'.

Meanwhile, Fardeen Khan made a comeback after a hiatus of 14 years with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

He is receiving praise for his performance.

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.

'Heeramandi' is streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor