Fardeen Khan makes a comeback after 14 years with ‘Heeramandi’; 'It was the perfect role’

Mumbai, April 9 Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan is all set to make his comeback into acting with “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”, where he will be seen playing Wali Mohammed, a nawab, after 14 years.

He says he couldn’t hope for a better return to the screens and said it was the “perfect role” for him.

Fardeen, who was last seen on the screen in “Dulha Mil Gaya” in 2010, said: “Firstly, there has been a long gap. It has been about 14 years. I am extremely grateful to work with this stellar star cast. I couldn’t have hoped for a better opportunity to return to the screen…”

He added: “For me, something I have never done. It was the perfect role for me. I felt that the age I am in to come back with a certain amount of life experience and wisdom can really contribute to the character Sanjay writes.

Fardeen said that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a knack for writing characters, which are “very intricate and complex” and added that “there’s nobody like him who writes characters.”

The actor added: “He goes across the spectrum of human emotions which he has an intuitive understanding of. It’s daunting to work with him but at the same time to see it all together it all makes sense.”

“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” will be released on Netflix on May 1.

--IANS

dc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor