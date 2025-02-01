Fardeen Khan reacts to IIFA nomination: Grateful to be included in such great company

Mumbai, Feb 1 Actor Fardeen Khan, who returned to the silver screen with the comedy film ‘Khel Khel Mein’, bagged the nomination for the Best Supporting Actor at the upcoming edition of the IIFA Awards. The actor has now reacted to the nomination, and is grateful for being recognised for his work.

‘Khel Khel Mein’ is based on the 2016 Italian film ‘Perfect Strangers’, and also stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

The actor took to his Instagram on Saturday, and shared the nomination slate from IIFA. Expressing his gratitude, the actor wrote in the caption, “Honoured to be nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ by the IIFA Awards for ‘Khel Khel Mein’. Truly grateful to be included in such great company, congratulations to my fellow nominees! To everyone who voted and considered my performance worthy of this nomination, thank you. May the best man win”.

In the film, Fardeen essayed the role of a cricket coach who comes out of the closet. The actor was widely praised for its vulnerability and charm. His performance stood out as it was understated and sensitive making the character both real and memorable.

With this nomination, Khan’s resurgence in Bollywood grabs eyeballs. His evolution from a star of the 2000s to a performer making powerful choices in this new phase of his career, his journey proves talented people always find their place back in the spotlight.

Earlier, the actor had shared that his movie ‘Visfot’ was the 1st project that he signed after taking a break from the screen. The actor took to his Instagram, and shared the special video of the film, and penned a long note in the caption.

He wrote, “Bringing Shoeb Khan to life: My experience filming VISFOT. Taking on the role of Shoeb Khan in ‘Visfot’ challenged me in ways that pushed me out of my comfort zone, allowing me to explore a character that I had never attempted before. Visfot is a gritty Mumbai based crime drama, also a genre I have never before acted in. It tells the story of the collision of two lives from vastly different worlds — one an upper middle-class pilot played by Riteish Deshmukh, the other an Uber driver from Dongri, Shoeb Khan. It’s the first project I signed after my return and was meant to be my first release but got delayed due to various reasons”.

The actor expressed his gratitude towards director Sanjay Gupta for giving him the opportunity, and placing his faith and belief in him.

