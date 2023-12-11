Fardeen Khan shares adorable pictures of his daughter on her 10th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : Actor Fardeen Khan on Monday gave a glimpse of the adorable bond that he shares with his daughter Diani.

Marking his daughter's 10th birthday, Fardeen took to Instagram and shared a string of happy pictures featuring him and Diani.

In one of the images, Fardeen is seen giving a tight hug to Diani. In another image, Diani is seen giving a peck on Fardeen's cheek.

"Happy 10th birthday, my darling daughter. May your journey through life be filled with love, laughter, and countless blessings. All my heart and soul, Your adoring father," he captioned the post.

Fardeen's post for his little one garnered loads of likes and comments.

"Happy Birthday Dearest Diani ," actor Genelia Deshmukh commented.

"Happy Birthday Precious Diani [?]," actor Dia Mirza wrote.

"Happy Birthday Darling Diani - loads of love always ," actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote.

Fardeen married veteran actor Mumtaz's daughter Natasha in December 2005. The couple are also parents to a son, Azarius Fardeen Khan (2017).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fardeen will be making his comeback in the Riteish Deshmukh film Visfot. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film Rock, Paper, Scissors. It will be directed by Kookie Gulati.

Fardeen was last seen in 2010's Dulha Mil Gaya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor