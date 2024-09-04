Fardeen Khan: ‘Visfot’ was the first project I signed after my return

Mumbai, Sep 4 Actor Fardeen Khan, who was recently seen in the theatrical movie ‘Khel Khel Mein’, has shared that his upcoming movie ‘Visfot’ was the 1st project that he signed after taking a break from the screen.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared the special video of the film, and penned a long note in the caption.

He wrote, “Bringing Shoeb Khan to life: My experience filming VISFOT. Taking on the role of Shoeb Khan in ‘Visfot’ challenged me in ways that pushed me out of my comfort zone, allowing me to explore a character that I had never attempted before. Visfot is a gritty Mumbai based crime drama, also a genre I have never before acted in. It tells the story of the collision of two lives from vastly different worlds — one an upper middle-class pilot played by Riteish Deshmukh, the other an Uber driver from Dongri, Shoeb Khan. It’s the first project I signed after my return and was meant to be my first release but got delayed due to various reasons”.

The actor expressed his gratitude towards director Sanjay Gupta for giving him the opportunity, and placing his faith and belief in him.

For Fardeen, bringing Shoeb to life was an intense and raw experience.

He further mentioned, “He’s a character deeply rooted in the realities of life in Dongri, a place with its own unique pulse and challenges. It required not just understanding his circumstances, but embodying the desperation, resilience, and complex emotions that drive him through the story. He is a man who’s tried to escape his past, but as the story unfolds, he finds himself caught in a world and among people he thought he had left behind and finally one day the ghosts of his past catch up with him for no fault of his pulling him back into a life he thought he had escaped. Shoeb’s journey is one of survival and it’s this struggle that made playing him so compelling”.

The actor said that the film is a 24 hour story and the narrative’s tight timeframe added to the intensity, as every decision, every moment had consequences, and director Kookie Gulati has done an incredible job as the director capturing the chaos that ensues for every character.

“Having said that, I'm counting down the days. Very excited to finally share #Visfot with all of you. It will be streamed exclusively on Jio Cinema Premium this September 6th. This film has been an incredible journey, pushing boundaries and stepping into a role unlike any I have attempted before. Can't wait for you to experience it”, he added.

