Fardeen Khan’s Heartfelt Note on his Journey with Mudassar Aziz and "Khel Khel Mein!

Fardeen Khan is all set to make his big screen comeback after 14 years with the much-anticipated comedy-drama "Khel Khel Mein," directed by Mudassar Aziz. This film marks a significant moment in Fardeen's career, bringing him back to the silver screen and reuniting him with Mudassar Aziz, with whom he shares a special bond. Fardeen recently penned a heartfelt note reflecting on his journey of making the film and his big screen comeback. In his note, he especially mentioned Mudassar Aziz, whom he fondly refers to as "MA." He wrote, "Working on this film with Mudassar Aziz (aka 'MA') has been incredible, bringing back so many cherished memories from 'Dulha Mil Gaya' which ironically was also my last theatrical release. MA's vision and dedication have made this project special for all of us, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of it."

As Fardeen Khan makes his long-awaited return, his heartfelt note and the anticipation surrounding "Khel Khel Mein" reflect the unique bond between an actor and his director. "Khel Khel Mein" features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan. With its stellar line-up and a storyline that blends quirky humour with relatable emotions, the film is set to redefine the genre and captivate audiences of all ages.

The movie promises to deliver a perfect mix of laughter, drama, and fun, making it a must-watch for all movie enthusiasts. Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Wakaoo Films presents ‘’Khel Khel Mein’’. A T-Series Film, Wakaoo Films and KKM Film production “Khel Khel Mein” is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai. The film releases nationwide on the 15th August, 2024.