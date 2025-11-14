Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna Weave Magic in “Naine Ra Lobhi” from 120 Bahadur

The soul-stirring track Naine Ra Lobhi from Excel Entertainment much-awaited film 120 Bahadur is here, and it’s winning hearts already. Featuring Farhan Akhtar and pan-India star Raashii Khanna, the song captures the tender, evolving romance between a newly married couple, moments that bloom quietly amidst the echoes of duty and sacrifice.



Set against the poignant backdrop of the Rezang La War, 120 Bahadur celebrates the courage and spirit of Indian soldiers. Yet, Naine Ra Lobhi offers an emotional interlude, a glimpse into the softer, human side of a warrior’s life. In the song, Raashii Khanna, playing Sugan Shaitaan Singh, embodies the strength and softness of a soldier’s wife. She brings a rare innocence and effortless chemistry alongside Farhan Akhtar to the screen, lighting up every frame with her expressive eyes and graceful presence.

Set during Holi, the song radiates India’s vibrant cultural spirit. Each frame is a visual celebration, rich in color, emotion, and tradition. The chemistry between Farhan and Raashii feels organic and heartfelt, their performances perfectly complemented by the mesmerizing voices of Javed Ali and Asees Kaur. With its soothing melody and evocative visuals, Naine Ra Lobhi becomes more than just a romantic number.

120 Bahadur continues to promise a cinematic experience that marries patriotism with emotion, and Naine Ra Lobhi beautifully captures the heartbeat of that balance. With Farzi Season 2, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and Talakhon Mein Ek on the horizon, Raashii Khanna continues to balance elegance, strength, and versatility, redefining what it means to be a modern Indian leading lady.