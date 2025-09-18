Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipur Film 'Boong' set for theatrical release after garnering fame at international film festivals

Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 18 : Director Lakshmipriya Devi's critically acclaimed Manipur-based film 'Boong' is set to release in theatres after garnering fame at the Toronto International Film Festival, Asia Pacific Screen Awards, International South Asian Film Festival 2024 and other renowned film festivals around the world.

Backed by Farhan Akhtar, the film is set to be released in theatres on September 19, 2025.

The coming-of-age film tells the story of a young Manipuri boy, Boong, who sets out to surprise his mother with a gift. He believes that bringing his father back home would be the most precious present. The movie shows how his hunt for his father leads to an unexpected gift, a new beginning.

Gugun Kipgen plays the lead role in the film, while Vikram Kochhar, Bala Hijam, Hamom Sadananda and Jenny Khurai played prominent roles in the movie.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Excel Movies (official distributor and movie production house for the film) announced the release date of the film on Wednesday.

According to the poster, the Manipur film 'Boong' has garnered worldwide appreciation from the international film festivals held in 2024-25.

It was screened at the International South Asian Film Festival in Canada 2024, the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, the Asia Pacific Screen Awards 2024, Berkshire International Film Festival 2024, Indogerman Film Week and others.

"Come and say hello to 'Boong'. Releasing in select cinemas on 19th September, 2025," wrote co-founder Farhan Akhtar's Excel Movies on Instagram.

As per the Instagram handle of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), child actor Gugun Kipgen won a special mention award for his performance in the Manipur film 'Boong'.

According to the jury of the International South Asian Film Festival, Canada, "the story of 'Boong' resonates with a powerful realism, beautifully conveyed through the eyes of innocence and mischief. It's a wholesome yet poignant experience; it takes the audience on a heartfelt journey that lingers in the mind."

The movie won the 'Excellence in Feature Filmmaking' award at the film festival.

