Farhan Akhtar Backed Manipuri Film, Boong Selected As the “Spotlight Film” of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment continues its legacy of championing fresh talent and compelling storytelling with its latest production Boong, which has been officially selected as the Spotlight Film of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025. The highly anticipated drama will have its Victorian state premiere in Australia at the festival this August.

Boong marks the directorial debut of Lakshmipriya Devi, a seasoned industry professional who has previously worked as the first assistant director on acclaimed projects including Luck by Chance, Talaash, Aamir Khan’s PK, and Mira Nair’s internationally celebrated series A Suitable Boy.

Renowned for spotlighting culturally rich and groundbreaking Indian cinema, IFFM’s 2025 line-up celebrates diversity, originality, and bold storytelling. The selection of Boong as the Spotlight Film not only introduces an exciting new voice in Indian filmmaking but also reaffirms Excel Entertainment’s commitment to nurturing unique narratives and visionary creators.

Speaking on the selection, Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said,

“We are thrilled to present the world premiere of Boong as this year’s Spotlight Film. It’s a story that is as bold as it is intimate, and Lakshmipriya Devi’s debut is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary talent working behind the scenes in Indian cinema. IFFM has always been committed to championing new voices, and Boong is exactly the kind of story that resonates globally — deeply rooted in its context yet universally human in its emotion.”

Directed with sensitivity and vision, Boong reflects Lakshmipriya Devi’s years of experience behind the camera and her distinctive voice as a storyteller. Its premiere at IFFM 2025 marks a significant milestone for a filmmaker whose journey has come full circle — from assisting on iconic films to leading her own.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will be held in August 2025 between 14-24 August, bringing together cinematic talents from across the globe and offering a premier platform for Indian films to connect with international audiences.