Farhan Akhtar calls wife Shibani, his 'needle pointing north' expressing his love on her birthday

Mumbai, Aug 27 Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his wife, Shibani Akhtar's birthday. On Wednesday, the actor-producer-director took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of his wife and himself, and a macron cake.

He wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday @shibaniakhtar. Thank you for everything you are, a bright light, a cool breeze, a cozy sunday, a needle pointing north, a warm hug and a lot more. Here's wishing you a year filled with everything your heart desires. Love you loads".

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani tied the knot in February 2022 at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse. About 100 guests attended the close-knit ceremony.

Besides the Farhan and Shibani’s families, among the guests in attendance were Ashutosh Gowariker, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Shankar Mahadevan, Amrita Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapoor, Samir Kochar, Satish Kaushik, Saqib Saleem Monica Dogra and Farhan’s childhood friend and co - owner of Excel Entertainment, Ritesh Sidhwani.

Farhan and Shibani first met on the sets of the Farhan hosted 2015 reality show ‘I Can Do It’ where Shibani was a participant. The two started dating soon after. They made their first public appearance as a couple during Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception.

Earlier, Farhan Akhtar had expressed his gratitude to the universe for sending him his canine friends. He took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of 4 dog beds stacked over each other.

The beds belong to his pets Rumi, Gigi, Tyson and Jimmy, and show their names. He wrote in the caption, “Seeing these 4 beds stacked together fills my heart with so much happiness and gratitude. Thank you universe for sending these beautiful souls to our home. I don’t know if we take care of them or they of us”.

Farhan and his wife have adopted 3 Indian breed dogs, Tyson, Jimmy and Rumi. The couple welcomed their fourth pup, Gigi in the family in October last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming war epic ‘120 Bahadur’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor