Farhan Akhtar celebrates 15 years of ‘Rock On!!’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Actors Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal- starrer musical drama film 'Rock On!!' turned 15 on Tuesday.

To mark the occasion, Farhan took to his Instagram account and shared a throwback video.

“15 years since Magik was created. Thank you to the fans who’ve kept it alive .. Rock On!!” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time

Embed Instagram Post Code Generator

The video captured a few clips from the film.

Soon after the ‘ZNMD’ actor shared the video, his fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“There is nothing better than this film ya,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Rock has been an important movie that inspired me to become a musician.”

A user wrote, “This will always remain special.”

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the musical drama film was released in 2008 and the album of the film received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Apart from Farhan and Arjun, the film also starred Prachi Desai, Purab Kohli and Luke Kenny in prominent roles and was declared a semi-hit at the box office.

The storyline showcased the story of four friends KD, Joe, Aditya and Rob and their rock band Magik, who break up after they fail to make a success of it. They establish regular lives until they decide to reunite and take another shot at fulfilling their dreams.

In 2016, the sequel of the musical drama film 'Rock On 2!!' was released.

Meanwhile, Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He announced the film in 2021. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

He will also direct ‘Don 3’ headlined by Ranveer Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor