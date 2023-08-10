Farhan Akhtar celebrates 22 years of ‘Dil Chahta Hai', says, "A Goa plan worked out"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 : Actor and director Farhan Akhtar recalled the shooting days of his movie ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ on its 22nd anniversary. The film, which was released in 2001 features Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna.

It redefined the meaning of friendship, love and relationship. It was coming of age film and a reflection of how Bollywood was starting to change and ready to deal with more challenging and realistic subjects.

Farhan took to his Instagram handle to share a video with the title ’22 Years of Dil Chahta Hai'. The video has BTS moments, promotional interviews and scenes from the film. He captioned it, “22 years ago a Goa plan worked out and the rest is history! #DilChahtaHai”

After his post, many industry people and fans reacted to it.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi mentioned, “All time favourite”

Saba Pataudi wrote, “My favorite movie of bhai's! Always”

One of the fans commented, “Thank You Farhan, Ritesh and Everyone involved..for our generation this film is a treasure of life.”

Another wrote, “Still looks awesome and one of my fav drive time sound tracks ever!”

The film was applauded for its strong storyline, performance and music. It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. It also starred Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia.

The film, which was primarily filmed in urban areas of Australia and Mumbai got a good response in urban areas as compared to rural ones. It depicts the journey of three best friends who part ways after graduation. It tells the story of how these three friends find love and the difficulties they face along the way.

