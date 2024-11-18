Farhan Akhtar commemorates Rezang La Day, feels honoured to pay tribute to soldiers with his film '120 Bahadur'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 : On the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La, actor-director Farhan Akhtar paid homage to the 120 brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during this pivotal chapter of the 1962 Indo-China war.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan, who is making a film around the Rezang La battle, wrote, "It's been 62 years since 1962. Today, we honour the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of the heroes of Rezang La. 120 Bahadur is our tribute to the valour and the indomitable spirit of Major Shaitan Singh and his brave men, who stood their ground against insurmountable odds."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCgPj5tIsg3/?hl=en&img_index=1

He added, "Their story echoes through time, reminding us of the price of freedom and the strength of unity, with a special salute to the Ahir community, whose sons displayed unmatched bravery in defending our nation."

In September, Farhan announced '120 Bahadur'. The military action film, set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war, draws inspiration from the Battle of Rezang La, where our men in uniform displayed unparalleled courage, heroism, and sacrifice.

Farhan will portray the role of an army officer, Maj Shaitan Singh PVC.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared the first poster of the film. The poster features the back profile of a soldier, presumably Maj. Shaitan Singh, standing atop a rock in the snow-covered terrains of Ladakh.

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment, '120 Bahadur' will be released in 2025.

