Farhan Akhtar condoles demise of 'Don' director Chandra Barot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 : Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has mourned the death of 'Don' director Chandra Barot, who reportedly passed away on Sunday in Mumbai. He was 86.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan Akhtar paid tribute to the filmmaker by calling him the "OG Don". He also expressed his condolences to Barot's family.

His post read, "Saddened to learn that the director of the OG Don is no more. RIP Chandra Barot-ji. Deepest condolences to the family."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMUeZsaiueP/?igsh=YzdicDVpdDV5NmU5

Chandra Barot made his directorial debut with Don in 1978. The film, starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, has gained cult status over the years.

The movie's popularity led to several remakes and sequels, including the Don franchise featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The remake was directed by Farhan Akhtar, and also starred Priyanka Chopra. Its sequel, also helmed by Akhtar, was released in 2011.

Apart from Don, Chandra Barot was also known for directing Aashrita in 1989.

