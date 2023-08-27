Farhan Akhtar drops lovey-dovey post for wife Shibani Dandekar on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 : Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar, on Sunday, showcased his romantic side by wishing his wife and actor Shibani Dandekar on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan dropped an adorable picture in which he can be seen sharing smiles with Shibani.

“Happy birthday partner .. may life give you all you want and more .. may you always have reasons to smile .. (but enough about me) .. love you loads. Have the best year yet. @shibaniakhtar,” he wrote.

Farhan’s post left Shibani in awe.

Reacting to it, Shibani commented, “I love you so much! Thank you for the best gift in the world! You”

Farhan and Shibani, who dated for almost three years, tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19, 2022. Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The two got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2017. They are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He announced the film in 2021.The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

He will also direct ‘Don 3’ headlined by Ranveer Singh.

On the other hand, Shibani was recently seen in ‘Made in Heaven 2’.

