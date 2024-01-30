Farhan Akhtar gets nostalgic as 'Luck By Chance' clocks 15 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : Farhan Akhtar starrer 'Luck By Chance' completes 15 years today since its release, marking a milestone in Indian cinema.

To commemorate this special occasion, Farhan, who played the protagonist Vikram Jaisingh, took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming BTS video, expressing gratitude.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "15 years of luck, chances and lots of memories. Celebrating #15YearsofLuckByChance."

Did You Know it took Zoya Akhtar 7 years to make her first film - the Cult Classic, Luck By Chance which completes 15 years today?

'Luck By Chance', a timeless classic directed by then debut director, Zoya Akhtar continues to captivate audiences even today, not to mention the film has also earned widespread critical acclaim for its unique narrative and impeccable storytelling.

Zoya Akhtar, making her mark as a director, showcased her visionary prowess, setting the stage for the remarkable career she has.

Zoya took her 7 years straight to get the film started. She approached 6 actors to play the lead part and faced rejection from them all. She passed those years assisting other directors and working as a casting director. Finally, her brother and actor Farhan Akhtar took up the part. He garnered immense praise for his performance in the film.

'Luck By Chance' revolves around two characters - Sona (Konkona Sen Sharma) and Vikram (Farhan Akhtar) who have come to the city of dreams to make it big in the entertainment industry. While it's been years of Sona struggling as an actor, Vikram chances upon an opportunity to become a male lead in a film. This choice he makes shows how his relationship with his friend and his lover changes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

He announced the film in 2021. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

He will also direct 'Don 3' headlined by Ranveer Singh.

