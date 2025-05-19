Farhan Akhtar lauds Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'; Kunal Kohli calls it a "yawn fest"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 : Ever since Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning' hit Indian theatres on May 17, fans have been rolling with excitement, with celebs from B-town also giving their honest reviews of the film.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar was clearly "mind-blown" by the latest instalment of the action-packed franchise. Akhtar took to his Instagram Stories to praise the film, along with Cruise's performance.

"Mind-blown!! What a ride... @tomcruise brings the MI series home in style... and how!" Farhan wrote.

However, not everyone felt the same way. 'Hum Tum' director Kunal Kohli felt the film "didn't live up to the franchise's reputation."

Calling it a "yawn fest," he wrote, "They did the impossible. Messed up a #MissionImpossible film. What a yawn fest. Sad end to one of the greatest franchises ever. Will just forget they ever made this one and rewatch the rest of the great MI films. @tomcruise, now make another one. Can't end like this."

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible premiered globally at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival last week. It is directed and co-written by Christopher McQuarrie and features a star-studded cast, including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, and Angela Bassett.

Apart from Cruise, the cast of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning also includes Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the antagonist Gabriel, Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris, according to Variety.

Meanwhile, the film is set to hit theatres globally on May 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor