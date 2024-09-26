Farhan Akhtar makes the most of his off day by riding a bicycle in the mountains

Mumbai, Sep 26 Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar, who is shooting for a yet-to-be-titled project in Ladakh, is enjoying his day off in the mountains. However, the actor is still working despite taking time off from work.

The actor is working on his fitness. On Thursday, Farhan took to his Instagram, and shared a Reel of himself riding a bicycle. The video shows the actor riding a mountain bike uphill as he dons all the necessary bike gear.

The actor wrote in the caption, “A day off work is a day on the bike .. #cycology #FarOutdoors #pedaljayenge #ladakh”.

Earlier, during a podcast, Farhan had said that he and his wife Shibani Dandekar are not a very outgoing couple, and they find the utmost comfort staying in their house. The couple spoke to Rhea Chakraborty about being happy at home, and their aversion to meeting people at social gatherings.

Shibani told Rhea, “We don’t like to leave the house after 7:00 pm. We will be social maybe once every two months, and even then it is painful. We have a bit of a reputation of being boring among our friends”.

Farhan then raised an important question, as she said, “I’m saying this very sincerely because I’m sure there are many people like us in the world. The fact is, if you or someone in your life is happier spending time at home, is happy to meet you during the day or evening till a certain time, and doesn’t want to go to a club or a bar, and want to hang out at home, let that person be. Why should that person be considered boring because he or she doesn’t want to do those things?”.

He further mentioned, “If I go around asking people, ‘I’m planning a 7-day trek, you have to come to the 7-day trek with me’. Where are those people? Are they gonna come? Should I tell them, ‘Oh you guys are so boring because you don’t want to sign up for a 7-day trek’?”

Well, it’s interesting how a few days ago Farhan was talking about a trek in the mountains, and now he is riding a bicycle at one of the most scenic mountain passes in the world.

