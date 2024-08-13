Farhan Akhtar recalls Javed Akhtar's advice to him, says "Go ahead, do whatever you want"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 : Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar recalled the important and precious advice he got from his father and acclaimed lyricist Javed Akhtar.

He shared, "We come from a long tradition where sons don't listen to their fathers. So, please don't listen to me. Go ahead and do whatever you want."

During the trailer launch of the docuseries 'Angry Young Men' in Mumbai today, he also talked about the favourite film of the duo- Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan and the impact it has on him.

Farhan added, "I've watched all their work umpteen number of times. Be it 'Sholay', 'Deewar', all the films. But the one that I think I've watched the most, that they've worked on, was a film called 'Kranti', which I've watched, I don't know, maybe like 300 times! It was highly entertaining. I don't know if they will be happy that that was my first choice. This documentary is aptly titled 'Angry Young Men' because they brought their life experience, their voice, and their identity into the character that we all come to know as Vijay. And that's left like a lasting impression on me."

While speaking about his favourite dialogue, he said, "My favourite dialogue I have actually made a film I love that film so much 'Don Ko Pakadna Mushkil hi Nahi Namumkin Hai' was my favourite dialogue.."

The docuseries 'Angry Young Men' explores the formidable creative partnership and legacy of writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the docuseries. In the trailer, celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar and Jaya Bachchan mark their presence as they talked about the legendary work of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

The documentary's title 'Angry Young Men' refers to the angry young man hero-type the duo created in the 70s. Salim-Javed played a pivotal role in Big B's stardom.

Speaking about the docuseries, Salim said, "I started my career in front of the camera but realized that my true strength lay in telling stories. That's when I decided to focus on what came naturally to me - writing. I then met Javed who was equally passionate about writing, and together we did some fantastic work together, which I am very proud of. We had an excellent run and achieved great success, and also challenged industry norms along the way. It feels wonderful that our journey is being documented for future generations, and I hope they will be inspired to do their best and not be confined by society's prescribed roles."

'Angry Young Men' is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India on August 20. Namrata Rao has directed the project.

