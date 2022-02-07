Farhan Akhtar recalls Lata Mangeshkar's 'pitch-perfect

Actor Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter in memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, and penned an emotional note.

In the note, Farhan praised Lata Mangeshkar's singing skills and also recalled an anecdote that his father, Javed Akhtar had once shared with him.

"Listening to Lata-ji's songs today and remembered dad telling me what a renowned classical musician once told him.. if you take a strand of hair and split it, then split it further and further, till it cannot be split anymore, that's how accurate Lata-ji's sur is. Pitch perfect," he tweeted.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday due to post COVID-19 complications. She was 92.

( With inputs from ANI )

