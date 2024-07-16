Farhan Akhtar receives shout out from wife Shibani as his film 'Toofaan' clocks 3 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 : It's a nostalgic day for actor-director Farhan Akhtar as his film 'Toofaan' clocked three years today.

Recalling working in the boxing drama, Farhan took to Instagram and dropped some BTS moments from the sets of the film, which was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

"Grateful for every punch thrown #3YearsOfToofaan," he captioned the post.

Farhan's wife and actor Shibani marked the third anniversary of the film by giving a shout out to the former.

"What a film! Your best performance ever," she wrote on Instagram.

Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal played pivotal roles in 'Toofaan'.

The film narrated the story of a boxer and the struggles he faces to get into the national level competition marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

'Toofaan' was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akthar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Farhan returning to director's chair after a long time with 'Don 3', which will be headlined by Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

In August 2023, Farhan had in a special announcement video revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise.In the teaser, Ranveer was seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lit up a cigarette, introduced himself as Don, and then turned to face the camera. He wore a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorized it with leather boots and matching sunglasses. Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions.

The 'Don' franchise has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in 'Don 2'.

Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's 'Don', featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

